Jesse Lingard in talks with PSG, Juventus and Newcastle ahead of Man Utd exit – Paper Talk

Jesse Lingard is in talks with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle as he prepares to leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer.

The two failed Chelsea bidders believe Jim Ratcliffe will become a serious player in the race to buy the club should Todd Boehly’s £3.5bn deal collapse, despite Britain’s richest man being told he isn’t under consideration.

Tottenham watched Villarreal defender Pau Torres on Tuesday night during his side’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he enjoyed his two-season stint in the Premier League because it allowed him to silence his ‘haters’.

Arsenal could reportedly have to fork out £63m if they wish to make a bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Andy Murray is staying in tip-top shape at the age of 34 with help from an unlikely source – former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham’s hopes of signing Paulo Dybala have been reprised after the player’s agent confirmed that the forward has not agreed a deal with Inter Milan.

Manchester United’s new boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly put Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries at the top of his preferences.

Barcelona are preparing to launch a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha in the not-too-distant future regardless of whether or not the Yorkshire outfit manage to secure Premier League survival, according to reports.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘held talks’ with Monaco over the prospect of signing Aurelien Tchouameni, however, face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the highly-rated French midfielder.

DAILY MIRROR

Ansu Fati has revealed he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona despite being linked with a move away from Camp Nou.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The £1.6bn stand-off between Roman Abramovich and ministers could be unlocked by a Brexit-style backstop allowing the Chelsea sale to go through on time.

Fulham are interested in Wales forward Rabbi Matondo as they plot their summer transfer window ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Mainz winger Jean-Paul Boetius is wanted by Watford, Norwich and Middlesbrough on a Bosman free transfer this summer.

Wolves forward Connor Ronan is wanted by three Scottish clubs following his loan spell at St Mirren.

THE SUN

Chelsea fear N’Golo Kante and Jorginho could quit in a mass player exodus as the takeover reaches crisis point.

Manchester United are facing a battle to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing another English raid by targeting Aaron Wan-Bissaka at old club Manchester United.

Chelsea whizkids Armando Broja and Levi Colwill are waiting on the club’s future before they can have their own sorted out.

Eddie Nketiah is Crystal Palace’s top striking target – with PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare also high on Patrick Vieira’s summer wishlist.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba wants to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, reports suggest.

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku wants to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is reportedly house-hunting in Barcelona ahead of a proposed move to the Spanish giants.

Paris Saint-Germain will have to slash their wage bill with Ligue 1 proposals set to take aim at the champions’ eye-watering spending.