Keanu Reeves health: Action star enjoys steak and red wine as part of health routine

After filming John Wick 2, he also took a break from his crazy lifestyle and went back to normal living that most of us can relate to.

His actions of choice during times of “civilian living”, as he called it? Steak, wine, a glass of single malt whiskey on the rocks, and motorcycle rides.

The importance of strain and recovery

Working out is important for preventing aging.

Endurance activities are known to slow down age-related memory loss, counter mental health issues and improve sleep – which is also vital for anti-ageing.

But it’s also important to respect your muscle health and give them the time to recover they need.

