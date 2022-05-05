Khloé Kardashian Revealed That She Got Back Together With Tristan Thompson Shortly Before His Paternity Scandal

“I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”
Khloé Kardashian discussed her on-and-off again relationship with Tristan Thompson on the newest episode of The Kardashians.
For context, Khloé and Tristan got back together in 2020 — but split again in June 2021 after more reports emerged of Tristan cheating.
In the debut episode of the Kardashians’ new Hulu show, Khloé said of their relationship, “Tristan and I currently are not exactly together. He’s one of my best friends.”
However, things had changed by the time October 2021 rolled around — which is when episode three was filmed. The episode shows Tristan surprising Khloé by flying in for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement.
Khloé then explained in an interview, “We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”
“It’s so fun when Tristan’s here. He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents.”
“When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are,” she continued. “And I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”
Subsequently, when live-tweeting the show, Khloé reflected on how the episode hadn’t entirely aged well:
In an interview that was recorded after the paternity scandal emerged, Khloé said that Tristan was “a great guy” and “a great dad” — but “just not the guy” for her.
Guess we’ll see how this panned out next episode!
