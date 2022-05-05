Categories
Khloé Kardashian Revealed That She Got Back Together With Tristan Thompson Shortly Before His Paternity Scandal


“I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

Khloé Kardashian discussed her on-and-off again relationship with Tristan Thompson on the newest episode of The Kardashians.


Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images

For context, Khloé and Tristan got back together in 2020 — but split again in June 2021 after more reports emerged of Tristan cheating.

In the debut episode of the Kardashians’ new Hulu show, Khloé said of their relationship, “Tristan and I currently are not exactly together. He’s one of my best friends.”


Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images

However, things had changed by the time October 2021 rolled around — which is when episode three was filmed. The episode shows Tristan surprising Khloé by flying in for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement.

Khloé then explained in an interview, “We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It’s so fun when Tristan’s here. He’s a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

“When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are,” she continued. “And I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”


George Pimentel / Getty Images

However, two months later reports would emerge that he had fathered his third child with Maralee Nichols. Given that the child was born in early December, it appeared that the child was conceived around the time that Khloé and Tristan went public with their rekindled romance.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

Subsequently, when live-tweeting the show, Khloé reflected on how the episode hadn’t entirely aged well:


Twitter: @khloekardashian

In an interview that was recorded after the paternity scandal emerged, Khloé said that Tristan was “a great guy” and “a great dad” — but “just not the guy” for her.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Guess we’ll see how this panned out next episode!





