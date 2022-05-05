Categories
Kim Cattrall Said Knowing The “Sex And The City” Franchise Has Continued Without Samantha Is “Odd”


“This feels like an echo of the past.”

The reception to And Just Like That… was a mixed bag to say the least, but there was one thing everyone seemed to agree on: The Sex and the City reboot would’ve been better with Kim Cattrall back as Samantha.


Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

The actor’s absence from the HBO Max show was pretty glaring, and prompted tons of questions from SATC fans leading up to and throughout the reboot’s run.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for for CinemaCon

Those who watched And Just Like That… know Samantha was the only member of SATC‘s original band of friends who didn’t appear onscreen. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all reprised their characters.


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

Up until now, Kim’s notable absence from And Just Like That… has been subject to a lot of speculation and unconfirmed theories, many of which involve the actor’s long-held public feud with SJP. But Kim has finally decided to clear the air and share her thoughts on the reboot going ahead without Samantha, in a new interview.


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“I loved her,” she said of her character Samantha. “I loved her so, so, so much.”

For Kim, nothing could ever match the original show, though. “It’s tough competition,” she explained. “The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it [leaving the franchise behind] feels clean.”


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020

According to the actor, she doesn’t think the reboot should have ever happened. “It’s so finite for me, so it doesn’t continue,” she said. “I think I would ponder it more if I didn’t have something like Queer as Folk or How I Met Your Father [two shows where she currently stars]. That’s kind of where I’m centered around.”

Kim also added that And Just Like That… “feels like an echo of the past.”


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“Other than the really wonderful feeling of — it’s rare in my business — people wanting more, especially at 65. That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of.”

As for Kim ever playing Samantha again, unfortunately that’s a hard no. When she was asked about SJP saying she probably “wouldn’t be OK” with working with Kim again, Kim gave a very Samantha-like answer: “Well, it would never happen anyway, so nobody has to worry about that.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She also wasn’t afraid to say outright that the series continuing without Samantha is “odd.”


Manny Carabel / WireImage via Getty Images

Personally, I can definitely relate to that feeling.



