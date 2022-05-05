Local elections: Do you need a photo ID to vote?

He told Express.co.uk: “Many people do not have a valid form of photographic identification, and 9 percent are said to only have a photographic ID that is no longer in date or is no longer recognised.

“Whilst a similar law has been in force for some time in several jurisdictions around the world, the changes could significantly reduce voter turnout in certain minority groups and young adults.

“The proportion of non-voting young people voting is already at a worryingly low rate, with under half (47 percent) of 18-24-year-olds voting in the UK general election back in 2019.

“Whilst there will be ways people can still vote without photographic ID, such as; applying for a voter card through local councils, not allowing other forms of photographic ID, such as bus passes, railcards, and library cards among this age group, could see this number drop even further in future elections.”