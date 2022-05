NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 18, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Perhaps no show in history has done for its spot what the Netflix series “Drive To Survive” has done for Formula 1 – at least in the United States.

Over the past few years, the sport has grown immensely in the U.S. and was even picked up by ESPN as a result. On Thursday afternoon, those who enjoy the show received some good news.