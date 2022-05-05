No. 1 Women’s Tennis Set To Host NCAA Regionals – University of North Carolina Athletics

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina women’s tennis team has earned the No. 1 overall seed for the second year in a row for the NCAA Team Championship, and were selected as a host regional site for the opening two rounds with action beginning Saturday at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

Live streaming is available through the TennisONE app and live scoring through StatBroadcast.com

Carolina will host Iowa State, South Carolina and South Carolina State. Additionally, the UNC men’s tennis team was selected the No. 15 seed and will host matches on Friday and Saturday.

No. 28 South Carolina and No. 32 Iowa State will get the women’s schedule underway on Saturday at 10 a.m., while the top ranked Tar Heels and South Carolina State are slated for 1 p.m.

Winners from Saturday will go head-to-head on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the right to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals that will be held the following weekend at the higher seeds host site.

North Carolina (24-2) is making its 23rd successive appearance in the NCAA Team Championship and 18th in a row under the leadership of head coach Brian Kalbas. The Tar Heels are 52-22 all-time in NCAA competition, and have advanced beyond the regionals every season since 2010 and 16 times overall.

The Tar Heels boast five ranked singles players: Cameron Morra (5), Elizabeth Scotty (30), Reilly Tran (35), Carson Tanguilig (51) and Fiona Crawley (55). All five earned at-large bids to the NCAA Singles Championship.

The second ranked doubles team of Crawley and Scotty are the No. 2 seed at the NCAA Doubles Championship, while Morra and Tanguilig have been selected as alternates.

TICKETS

Admission will be $5 per person and available for credit card purchase only (no cash).

CONCESSIONS

Limited concessions will be available, and outside food or beverage is allowed.

Opponent Capsules

South Carolina State (scsuathletics.com)

Location: Orangeburg, S.C.

Rankings: N/A

Record: 9-9, 4-2 MEAC

Bid: Automatic Qualifier (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion)

Carolina Series History in NCAA Championship: Carolina leads 5-0 (UNC won first-round matches 4-0 in 2006, 2008, 2013, 2019 and 2021)

The Bulldogs won their third straight MEAC title and 16th overall with a 4-0 win over Howard at the Cary Tennis Park on April 30. SCSU has a pair of All-MEAC selections, first team sophomore Rachida Berjane and second team senior Lasya Patnaik.

Iowa State (cyclones.com)

Location: Ames, Iowa

Team Ranking: No. 32

Singles/Doubles Rankings: Thasaporn Naklo (56), Ange Oby Kajuru (89)

Record: 16-6, 4-5 Big 12

Bid: At-Large

Carolina Series History in NCAA Tournament: First meeting

Iowa State is making its second NCAA Championship appearance in school history and second in as many seasons. Ironically, the Cyclones and South Carolina also met last year in Raleigh, N.C., with Iowa State coming away with a 4-2 victory. Naklo earned a spot in the Division I NCAA Singles Championship, the first player in program history to earn a bid into the singles or doubles tournament.

South Carolina (Gamecocksonline.com)

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Team Ranking: No. 28

Singles/Doubles Rankings: Sarah Hamner (6), Ayana Akli (57); Malkin/Hamner (25), Davies/Mulville (65), Akli/Cruz (89)

Record: 14-10, 8-5 Southeastern Conference

Bid: At-Large

Carolina Series History in NCAA Tournament: First meeting

South Carolina makes its 27th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship, and is one of 13 teams to have at least 30 appearances in the 40 year history of the tournament. Hamner is the SEC Freshman of the Year and made first team All-ACC, wile Akli joined her teammate on the league’s first team. Both also earned selection into the NCAA Singles Championship with Hamner the SEC’s automatic qualifier and seeded sixth.

NCAA Regional Schedule

Friday, May 7

1 p.m. Gates Open

M: 2 p.m. Princeton vs. Arizona

M: 5 p.m. #15 seed North Carolina vs. Navy

Saturday, May 8

9 a.m. Gates Open

W: 10 a.m. Iowa State vs. South Carolina

W: 1 p.m. #1 seed North Carolina vs. SC State

M: 4 p.m. Second Round

Sunday, May 9

1 p.m. Gates Open

W: 2 p.m. Second Round

