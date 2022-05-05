Princess Margaret snubbed Queen on wedding day with £1.6m tiara

Margaret had purchased the Poltimore Tiara herself at an auction shortly before she married, and it previously belonged to Lady Poltimore, the wife of the second Baron Poltimore.

Fiona Wellington, Co-Founder of Myne London Ltd, told Express.co.uk: “Its unusual history includes the fact that the Princess purchased it for herself, wore it for her wedding (to a commoner) instead of an official royal crown and posed in the bath wearing only this for her (then) husband and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

“For all these reasons, including its large and gorgeous design, it certainly takes its place in history and is a tiara to remember.”

After Margaret died in 2002, the tiara was sold by Christie’s in 2006 for £926,400 to a private buyer.