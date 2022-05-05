Categories
Ray J Got Brutally Honest About His Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian, Claiming Kim And Kris Jenner Were Behind Its Release The Entire Time


“This has been the biggest lie in the history of entertainment.”

I didn’t think that in 2022, we’d still be discussing Kim Kardashian and Ray J‘s infamous 2007 sex tape leak, but here we are.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim mentioned that a former member of Ray J’s team was threatening to release more sex tapes. Later in the episode, she claimed that Ye met up with Ray J at the airport to retrieve all of the alleged remaining footage.

Ye flew from NY to LA and back to NY overnight to get the remaining unreleased footage of Kim’s sex tape from Ray J and give it to her before her SNL appearance:


Hulu

Well, now Ray J is speaking out against these claims. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Ray J said he never leaked his sex tape with Kim and that his meeting with Ye went a little differently.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name,” Ray J told Daily Mail. “To abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”


Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Getty Images

Ray J went on to admit that he came up with the initial idea to put out a sex tape and suggested the idea to Kim after seeing the success of Paris Hilton’s sex tape and how it boosted her name in the media.


Chris Polk / FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli / Getty Images

Despite Kim previously stating she had nothing to do with the tape’s leak, Ray J alleges Kim not only embraced the idea of publicizing their sex tape, but she also enlisted her mother, Kris Jenner, to organize a partnership with Vivid Entertainment for its official release.


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Apparently, the contract Ray J and Kim signed with Vivid Entertainment was actually for three videos, including “two sex tapes, one made at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara, and a third tape that is listed as an intro to the Cabo footage.”


John Lamparski / Getty Images

The video shot in Cabo was the only video ever released. Ray J said Kim kept the other videos in a shoe box under her bed.


Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

“She kept them all,” Ray J said. “She had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom, and it was out of my hands from there.”

The father of two said that he was villainized by the media and it “blighted his career and relationships.” He was unable to clear his name because of the contract he signed without legal advice. The backlash left him feeling suicidal at one point in his life.


Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

“I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction.”

And as for his four-hour meeting with Ye, the Love & Hip Hop star said there was no extortion involved and that he happily handed over the digital memories they shared together, which didn’t include another sex tape.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“It wasn’t a sex tape. It was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini-videos, and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since they split in 2006]. If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it. So, in ’07 it happened [Kim got in contact], Ye could see we were talking consistently in ’07, ’08, ’09 through her sending me texts and videos and stuff.”


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry, in the history of entertainment.”


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

To learn more, read Ray J’s full tell-all interview with Daily Mail.





