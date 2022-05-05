‘Recession in next two years’ Inflation heads towards a 40-year high

Global merchant… Mr Bailey gave grim predictions on the economy

The warning came as the Bank of England raised interest rates to the highest level in 13 years. Bank governor Andrew Bailey said inflation is likely to hit 10 per cent – levels not seen since 1982. And he warned that unemployment could reach 5.5 per cent.

With experts signalling interest rates could more than double to 2.5 per cent by the end of the year, one said: “It’s almost certain it’s going to get worse before it gets better. A recession is a nailed-on certainty and it could be at least two years before the economy starts to recover.” The 0.25 percentage point increase in the base interest rate took it to one per cent. Although still historically low, it is the fourth the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has ordered since December and the rate is at its highest since 2009. Two million homeowners on standard variable and tracker mortgages will now be paying more every month in repayments. The Bank admitted that the balance of risk on inflation is still that it could be even higher than anticipated, saying: “We may need to increase interest rates further in the coming months.” And there were further warnings that the post-Covid economy was likely to “get worse before it gets better”, with a recession in the next two years.

Unemployment forecast

Governor Bailey said Consumer Price Index inflation is now expected to peak at 10 per cent in the last quarter of this year – the highest since 1982. Piling pressure on families already dealing with soaring food, fuel and energy costs, the UK’s Gross Domestic Product – a measure of all the activity of companies, governments and individuals in an economy – is projected to fall at the same time. It will be in the red during 2023, dropping by 0.25 per cent. And the unemployment rate will reach 5.5 per cent by 2025, he cautioned. Lewis Shaw, of Shaw Financial Services, said: “It’s a strong possibility we could see the base rate up to more than two per cent by the end of the year, and rates will continue to rise. “It’s almost certain it’s going to get worse before it gets better; we’re not even at the end of the beginning, never mind the beginning of the end.” Mr Shaw added: “With rates rising and inflation tipped to hit 10 per cent or more, there’s a world of pain ahead. “A recession is a nailed-on certainty and it could be at least two years before the economy starts to recover.” The economy is expected to expand by 3.75 per cent this year, before falling by 0.25 per cent next year, and then growing again in 2024 – indicating the UK is on track for another slump followed by a slow, grinding recovery through the 2020s. The slump is caused in large part by inflation driven by soaring energy prices, but the Bank also predicts growth in the world economy will be cut in half this year by the Ukraine war, hitting demand for British goods and services.

Predicted rise in CPI inflation

Peter Lowman, chief investment officer at Investment Quorum, said: “The words stagflation and recession are bounding around the markets at the moment. “The UK’s GDP is expected to experience its biggest annual fall since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. “While it’s unlikely that a recession will occur this year there are predictions we will get a major recession in late 2023 or early 2024.” Ashley Thomas, of Magni Finance, added: “The big question is how high will interest rates go?” Ratesetters on the MPC voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points. The rise means 1.1 million people on a standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage and 850,000 with a tracker deal will pay more. Someone with a £300,000, 25-year repayment mortgage on the average SVR could see their monthly payments go up by over £40 a month.

After taxes and inflation, real wages are set to plunge by 3.25 per cent – far worse than even the two per cent drop predicted in February and indicating the scale of the accelerating crisis for family finances. This is the biggest hit to living standards since these records began in 1990. Barret Kupelian, senior economist at international tax experts PwC, said: “The main driver of 10 per cent inflation is a further increase in the food prices as well as another uplift in the energy price cap for households in October. “This is consistent with PwC analysis, where we expected a 30-40 per cent uplift in the energy price cap later this year. “On growth, the Bank’s refreshed projections assume no net growth in GDP over the next two to three years. This is a significant deterioration compared to the Bank’s forecasts pre-the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” Dave Innes, head of economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, warned of this year’s winter being one of “grinding daily hardship”. “The prospect of inflation at 10 per cent later this year will cause shock and fear throughout the country for people who are already finding themselves unable to heat up food, limiting showers to save on energy costs, and riding buses to keep warm. “The projections show that we are nowhere near the end of this crisis, with a high chance of recession and rising unemployment adding to the economic shocks to come. “Many will now be facing a winter of grinding daily hardship and worry about being able to access the essentials we all need to live. “The Government must ensure that, as a minimum, benefits are increased to match the real rise in living costs. “The social security system was woefully inadequate even before the cost of essentials began to shoot up, and needs urgent strengthening if we are to protect people from the harm that could be inflicted in the months to come.”

COMMENT BY HARVEY JONES The Bank of England has now hiked interest rates four times since December, and yesterday’s rise isn’t going to be the last. Higher borrowing costs are bad news for homeowners with big mortgages, of course. This will add to the pressure on their pockets as living costs rocket. It also risks squeezing the

life out of the UK economy, slowing growth and increasing unemployment. The big question is whether the BoE’s drive for higher rates will achieve their goal of curbing consumer price growth. Inflation is mostly driven by post-pandemic supply chain hold-ups and rocketing fuel prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bumping up the UK base rate will do nothing to solve either issue, while piling further pressure on cash-strapped Brits. Yet there is one major positive, though. Finally, savers are starting to get a slightly better return on their money. It’s already possible to get 1.5 per cent from an easy access deposit account. Last year you’d be lucky to get a third of that.