Residents, pets evacuate burning house by Orlando’s SoDo neighborhood; fire rescue on scene


Orlando Fire Rescue is trying to put out a house fire by Orlando’s SoDo neighborhood that forced its residents and three dogs out.

Around 3 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire on East Miller Street. According to Orlando Fire Department’s Twitter page, no injuries have been reported so far. The fire extended into the attic and is still ongoing.

There was a partial collapse in the building, OFR’s spokeswoman Ashley Papagni said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The crew rescued two dogs, and another was able to get out. One of the three dogs was given oxygen for smoke inhalation, according to the agency’s social media post.

No other details were available.

