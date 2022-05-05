Savannah Philharmonic’s upcoming season is truly for the people

This is an opinion column from Southern University professor Marc L. Roark.

Egalitarian principles are easy to talk about but harder to do.

Kudos to the Savannah Philharmonic for putting egalitarian virtues front and center for its 2022-2023 season. Titled the Soundtrack of Savannah, the Philharmonic is openly inviting everyone in Savannah to the party – not just those that have a classical ear or financial capability to attend lavish performances.

For years, orchestral music and chamber music has had an heir of pretentious posturing. Those who were raised in gilded halls, or who were trained to appreciate such mastery either to perform for others or sit and contemplate and decode the meanings of musical scores were the single audience.

In the early days of the American republic, prominent members of the gentry turned to classical music like Virvaldi, Handel, Domenico, and others as proof that the newly minted republic was more than just a land of yeoman farmers, but rather could appreciate the high arts.

This type of monumentalism was built on an insecurity that the early American Gentry felt that in America it was bereft of the indices of a great civilization. This gave way in the late 19th century to a worldwide growth of musical nationalism, where the ideology of a nation was tied to the historical acceptance of musical taste. Thus in the U.S., the German composers (Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms) were taught more than the Italian or Russian counterparts. These influences were solidified in the 1930s classical frame as thousands of Germans fled to the U.S. in the 1930s.