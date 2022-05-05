Scottish Tories brace for ‘heavy loss’ in elections as partygate may set party in ‘third’

Senior party insiders have stated a “sizeable number” of Conservative supporters had refused to come out and vote, because they were furious at the Prime Minister’s conduct, the Telegraph revealed. Tory campaigners who pressed voters on their doorsteps were told the reason was “100 percent Boris and partygate”, sources told the publication.

One of the insiders said: “We’re expecting them to send a message to Boris here.”

According to the news report, Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, is understood to be bracing himself for large losses even in the Conservatives’ traditional strongholds when the results for the country’s 32 local authorities are announced on Friday.

He was said to have resigned to dropping behind Labour into third – the first time this has happened since the Tories became Scotland’s main opposition party in 2016, despite confidently predicting during the campaign that they would finish second.

The news report stated that it is understood Tory support has declined even in strongholds like Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Perth and Kinross and East Renfrewshire.