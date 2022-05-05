Categories
Business

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Shopify, Etsy, Twitter and more


Elon Musk twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. 

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday:

EPAM Systems — Shares jumped 10% after the computer software company posted better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. EPAM reported $2.49 earnings per share on revenues of $1.17 billion. The company was forecasted to earn $1.79 per share on revenues of $1.06 billion, according to a consensus estimate from FactSet.

Booking Holdings — Booking’s stock price jumped 4% after the company’s quarterly results topped analyst expectations. The travel company also reported $27 billion in gross bookings for its most recent quarter, record quarterly amount for Booking. The company also said it is preparing for a busy travel season in the summer.

Shopify — Shares of the e-commerce platform stock fell 14% after the company forecast that revenue growth would be lower in the first half of the year, as it navigates tough pandemic-era comparisons. Shopify also reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, well below the Refinitiv forecast of 64 cents per share.

Twitter — Shares gained more than 3% after CNBC’s David Faber reported Elon Musk is expected to serve as temporary CEO of Twitter for a few months after he completes his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. Regulatory filings published Thursday also showed Musk received another $7 billion from friends and investors to buy Twitter.

Etsy — Shares of the online marketplace dropped 16% after the company released weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter amid a drop in disposable income for consumers. Etsy did report earnings that matched expectations and post better-than-expected revenue.

— CNBC’s Yun Li and Hannah Miao and contributed reporting.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.