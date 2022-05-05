Categories Pets Survey: Americans love to spoil their pets and treat them like family Post author By Google News Post date May 5, 2022 No Comments on Survey: Americans love to spoil their pets and treat them like family Survey: Americans love to spoil their pets and treat them like family Buffalo News Source link Related Tags _ready, 'love, Americans, animal-care, buzz60, canine-care, cat-care, cat-diet, cat-food, cats, cute-animal, dcc, dog food, dog-diet, family, lifestyles, lvs, mrss_primary_property|, mrss_provider_name|, mrss_show_title|, Pet Care, pets, pets-animals, spoil, survey, treat, videoelephant, Wire, x38jd8@1, zesty-paws By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Attacks on Mariupol steelworks intensify as Russia looks to end standoff; fate of Ukraine’s Donbas in the balance → VISIT FLORIDA Joins Signature Travel Network Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.