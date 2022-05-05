The Best (Worst?) Injuries And Illnesses Caused By Video Games

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

If you get injured playing a sport or you’re sick, there’s a good chance you’re going to spend time playing video games. However, those same video games do, in some rare instances, have the potential to cause injury or sickness. Over the years, there have been some bizarre cases where a person–or group of people–has found themselves in physical pain because of a video game. Perhaps a wrist sprain, eye soreness, or a little headache.

In general, these injuries and illnesses haven’t lasted long, and in most cases, they can even be pretty funny. Sure, at the time they happened, we doubt those suffering were laughing, but it’s a whole lot easier to look back on them now. We’ve even suffered from a few of them, so we’ve rounded up some of the most prominent and famous video game injuries and sicknesses.