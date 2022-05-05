The Ryan Bingham Song Taylor Sheridan Listened To On Repeat Before Yellowstone

The Ryan Bingham song Sheridan was obsessing over prior to the pair’s “Yellowstone” collaboration is the tender-hearted murder ballad “Hallelujah.” Like much of Bingham’s lauded musical oeuvre, “Hallelujah” is an acutely-observed slice of maudlin Americana about hard-lived lives catching up to wounded souls — one whose dramatic effect is effortlessly heightened by Bingham’s singular voice, and soulful lyrics. According to Sheridan’s comments to The Los Angeles Times, he had the song playing on repeat while he was working on his 2017 drama “Wind River,” claiming, “I wrote [the movie] ‘Wind River’ listening to his song ‘Hallelujah’ on a loop.”

If you’ve seen “Wind River,” you know the song’s themes of a murdered soul’s release are particularly poignant. According to Wide Open Country, Sheridan remained such a fan of Bingham’s work, he eventually reached out to Bingham to see if he’d write songs for “Yellowstone,” only to end up creating a role for the musician after learning he’d also grown up riding horses and ranching. Per that Los Angeles Times piece, Sheridan claims Bingham’s presence as both an actor and a musician on the show is the gift that keeps on giving, “To have him on ‘Yellowstone’ is a gift. He is the graveled voice of this generation’s cowboys and poets.”

And with Ryan Bingham set to return for the upcoming fifth season of “Yellowstone,” Walker will be crooning away on the Dutton Ranch for at least one more season.