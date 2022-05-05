Vanguard players beg for CoD WWII maps in Season 4

To get the best Call of Duty: Vanguard experience possible, you’ll need to apply the best settings. Here are the best PC settings for Vanguard in Season 3, no matter your hardware.

Since crossplay has become the standard in Call of Duty, more and more players are switching over to the PC version. It offers improved visuals, higher frame rates, and much more options for you to tweak.

By applying the correct settings, you can find the perfect balance between visuals and frame rate. To get the most from Vanguard on PC, here are the settings you should run, no matter the power of your hardware.

CoD: Vanguard system requirements

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64 Bit (1909 or later) Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack) CPU Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 HDD 45GB HD Space 45GB HD Space

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements you’ll need to run Call of Duty Vanguard. For the minimum requirements, you only need a slightly more powerful rig than if you were to play Warzone.

You’ll need a fairly beefy PC to meet the recommended requirements, with you needing a GTX 1070 8GB to get a solid balance of frame rate and visuals.

How to update graphics drivers

Before diving into Vanguard on PC, we recommend you check that your graphics drivers are up to date to make sure your rig is reaching its optimal performance.

Here’s how to update your graphics drivers.

How to update NVIDIA graphics driver

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, the GeForce experience app will handle this for you.

Download GeForce experience through NVIDIA.com Open GeForce experience Select the ‘Drivers’ tab Click ‘check for updates’ in the upper right corner If an update is available, follow the steps

How to update AMD graphics driver

If you have an AMD GPU, you can use the Radeon Settings to update your drivers.

Right-click on your desktop Select AMD Radeon Settings Click on the Home icon Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left Select ‘check for update’ If an update is available, follow the steps

How to use NVIDIA DLSS in Vanguard Season 3

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) allows players with NVIDIA RTX graphics cards to get much more frames at higher resolutions. DLSS sets your game to a lower resolution, increasing performance, but giving the appearance of a high resolution.

Turning on DLSS in Vanguard is simple, as it’s included in the Post Processing Effects tab in the Quality Settings. From here, you can set DLSS to Ultra Performance, Performance, Balanced, or Quality.

Ultra Performance will give you the most frames but won’t be as visually appealing, and Quality will retain the impressive picture.

Best Vanguard graphics settings for low-end hardware

If you are somewhere between the minimum and recommended settings for Call of Duty Vanguard, you want to be prioritizing reaching at least a steady 60 FPS.

Vanguard still looks great on low settings, and you’ll have a much smoother and more enjoyable time when hitting a decent frame rate.

Here are the settings we recommend using if you’re on lower-end hardware.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor

Your primary gaming monitor Refresh Rate: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 144)

Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 144) Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Off

Off Framerate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 144) Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60 Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

Custom NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Enabled Display Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 1920×1080)

Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 1920×1080) Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Focused Mode: Off

Off Focused Mode Opacity: 0

0 Display Adapter: Your graphics card

Your graphics card On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

You want to make sure that your Framerate limit matches your monitor’s refresh rate. If you’re reaching frames well above what your monitor can display, you may see screen tearing.

Quality

Global Quality

Render Resolution: 100

100 VRAM Usage Target: 80%

If you have your VRAM Usage Target too high, you could see stuttering and hitching. If this is happening to you, keep lowering the target until you’re seeing smooth gameplay.

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Medium Particle Quality Level: Medium

Medium Particle Resolution: Low

Low Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Off

Off Tesselation: Off

Off Level of Detail: Low

Low Level of Detail Distance Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Quality Level: Low

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Sun Shadow Cascades: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Off

Off Spot Cache Size: Off

Off Cache Sun Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Low Particle Lighting: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off GTAO: Low

Low Screen Space Reflection: Low

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Filmic Strength: 0

Normally, we’d recommend having Anti-Aliasing set to either off or the lowest setting, but Vanguard forces you to use either SMAA T2X or Filmic SMAA T2X. Filmic can make your game look blurry, so we recommend using the regular T2X.

And for Filmic Strength, you should always have this set to 0. It adds unnecessary visual noise to your game, making it look worse for no reason.

Gameplay

Field of View: 95-105 ADS Field of View: Affected

95-105 Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

If you’re on lower-end hardware, you should have your FOV set somewhere between 95 and 105. You’ll still take advantage of seeing more of the world in front of you but won’t suffer from the performance hit.

And for the other options such as Motion Blur and Depth of Field, you always want to have them set to off.

Best Vanguard graphics settings for high-end hardware

There’s no point in forking out hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on the best hardware if you’re not going to take advantage of it. NVIDIA 20 and 30 Series GPUs will be able to easily display high-quality graphics and reach high frame rates.

Here are the settings we recommend you use if you’re on high-end hardware.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor

Your primary gaming monitor Refresh Rate: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 165)

Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 165) Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Off

Off Framerate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 165) Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60 Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

Custom NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Enabled Display Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440)

Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440) Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Focused Mode: Off

Off Focused Mode Opacity: 0

0 Display Adapter: Your graphics card

Your graphics card On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

You want to make sure that your Framerate limit matches your monitor’s refresh rate. If you’re reaching frames well above what your monitor can display, you may see screen tearing.

Quality

Global Quality

Render Resolution: 100

100 VRAM Usage Target: 90%

High-end hardware should manage a VRAM Usage Target of 90%, but make sure to lower it if you begin experiencing stuttering or hitching.

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Medium Particle Quality Level: Medium

Medium Particle Resolution: Low

Low Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Tesselation: Nearby Only

Nearby Only Level of Detail: High

High Level of Detail Distance Quality: High

High Volumetric Quality Level: Low

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Sun Shadow Cascades: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache Size: Medium

Medium Cache Sun Shadows: On

On Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Low Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off GTAO: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflection: Medium

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Filmic Strength: 0

Although Filmic SMAA T2X is the higher option, it will make the game appear blurry, so it should be avoided. And again, Filmic Strength should always be set to 0.

Gameplay

Field of View: 105-120 ADS Field of View: Affected

105-120 Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

If you’re on higher-end hardware, you can likely crank your FOV all the way up to 120 without suffering from a significant performance hit. But, some players dislike how it distorts and shrinks the screen, so may want it slightly lower.

And for the other option such as Motion Blur and Depth of Field, you always want to have them set to off.

And that’s the best PC settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard! You can also check out the best PC settings for Warzone Pacific Season 3.

Image Credit: Activision / Sledgehammer Games