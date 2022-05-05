Virgin Atlantic horror as plane forced to U-turn MID FLIGHT over ‘untrained pilot’





The Virgin Atlantic A330 flight from Heathrow to New York was over Ireland when the incident emerged. The captain on the flight was told the the first officer had not completed his training.

Around 40 minutes into the flight, the Airbus A330 was ordered to return to Heathrow over the pilot incident. The jet, which can carry nearly 300 passengers, was forced to wait on the runway while a qualified replacement was found. Passengers landed in the US almost three hours later than planned. MORE TO FOLLOW

Virgin also assured passengers that safety had not been compromised, with both pilots fully licensed and qualified to operate the aircraft. A Virgin Atlantic spokesman told MailOnline: “Due to a rostering error, flight VS3 from London Heathrow to New York-JFK returned to Heathrow on Monday, May 2 shortly after take-off. “The qualified first officer, who was flying alongside an experienced captain, was replaced with a new pilot to ensure full compliance with Virgin Atlantic’s training protocols, which exceed industry standards. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers who arrived two hours, 40 minutes later than scheduled as a result of the crew change.”

A source on the flight told The Sun: “You could have cut the tension in the cockpit with a knife. “The plane got as far as Ireland and then they found out the first officer was still in training. “The skipper had no choice but to go back to Heathrow and find a more experienced member of the crew. “It was embarrassing for everyone and the passengers were furious.”