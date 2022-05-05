Where would Russia nuke the UK? From military bases to major cities – the key targets

Shortly after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his deterrent forces to be raised to “special” alert. The move alarmed leaders in the West that Moscow was ramping up preparations for a nuclear weapons launch. In recent weeks anxieties have been heightened further following direct threats by Kremlin backed media outlets towards Britain.

Dmitry Kiselyov, a key propagandist for President Putin, used his show on Russian state TV to warn the UK it could be “plunged into the sea” by an underwater nuclear strike.

He made the comments as part of a broadcast last Sunday where he suggested an attack on the UK, using a Poseidon underwater drone, could be a possible course of action for Russia.

Mr Kiselyov said the weapon would trigger a radioactive tidal wave and plunge Britain “to the depths of the ocean”.

He added: “This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation. Surging over Britain, it will turn whatever is left of them into radioactive desert, unusable for anything. How do you like this prospect?”

