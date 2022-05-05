‘Why should French tell us?!’ Eamonn Holmes’ shock defence of France on Falklands betrayal

“I think it’s awful, I think it’s unfortunate. But I don’t see how and why the French should have told the UK.”

The inquiry was launched on the 40th Anniversary of the HMS Sheffield attack, which caused the first British casualty in the Falklands War.

MPs are now demanding to know whether or not the French government could have informed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her Cabinet the missiles could have been remotely deactivated.

Holmes’ view on the debate may have surprised some viewers as he believed the French shouldn’t be held responsible, even if the allegations are true.