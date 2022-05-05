Yellowstone National Park Issues Elk Mama, Entrance Advisories

With Mother’s Day this weekend, we take time to also acknowledge some four-legged mamas-to-be.

Yellowstone National Park officials are alerting tourists to a couple of upcoming noteworthy items. Both could potentially draw more traffic into the park, so awareness, respect, and patience are going to be very important.

Elk calving season will begin soon in Yellowstone National Park. Like all protective mothers, cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season. This means tourists getting too close are likely to be chased or kicked.

Don’t be irresponsible, visitors. Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots. Cow elk have been known to bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always keep at least 25 yards from elk. Remember, you are responsible for your own safety.

The other advisory from YNP pertains to entrances. Weather permitting, the road from East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass), and Canyon Village to Lake Village, will open tomorrow, Friday, May 6 at 8 a.m. to public motor vehicle traffic. Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions. And expect up to 20-minute delays east of the park’s East Entrance due to road construction.

Also, conditions permitting, the South Entrance to West Thumb and Lake Village to West Thumb will both open May 13 at 8 a.m.

You can easily check current road status on the park by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777. An automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions.

