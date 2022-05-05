Spark Your Green!

Zero Waste Faire & Sustainable Living Expo on Sunday, June 5 from 11 am – 4 pm at the Miller-Driscoll School with experiences and learning for the entire family!

Wilton Go Green has over 30 exhibitors this year for citizens from Fairfield County and beyond to discover fascinating, feel-good ways to practice mindful living and creative resource conservation while minimizing the production of waste.

Kids Activities/Nature Education: featuring local nature centers, making t-shirt bags, loose parts play, music, magic show, scavenger hunt and more!

Sustainable Communities: Exhibitors from around the area whose mission is to educate, promote and inspire sustainable practices, land conservation, zero waste and community action.

Electric Vehicle Showcase: Learn about and take a peek inside an electric car hosted by the EV Club of CT.

Green Living: Green home options for energy, garden, design, sustainable fashion as well as zero waste shopping.

Stay up to date with our main webpage and be sure to follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

If you have any questions about our event email us at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

Our event is run by volunteers and we’re looking for Day Off Volunteers – Shifts are available to choose from in areas such as set-up, clean-up, parking attendant, vendor check-in, greeter, check-in and more!

Click HERE to view our sign up. Questions? Email our Volunteer Coordinator, Marie at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

Our event is wheelchair accessible. For Wilton senior citizens, transportation to and from the event is available by calling Wilton Dial-A-Ride available from 11 am – 2 pm. Call (203) 834-6235 to reserve your ride!