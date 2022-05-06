10 Celebs Whose Sex Lives Are An Open Book And 9 Celebs Who Keep Theirs Totally Private

Everything I’ve learned about these celebrities’ sex lives has been against my will.
1.
Shares it all: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
They’ve shared that they drink each other’s blood “for ritual purposes only,” and that Megan’s engagement ring has “bands of thorns” and are embedded with sharp spikes, meaning that when Megan tries to remove the ring, the thorns dig into her finger and cause pain. Megan recently told Glamour, “It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship?’ And I’m like, yes — is that OK with you? Because that’s what I want. I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.”
2.
Prefers privacy: Harry Styles
Harry recently explained that during his time in One Direction, he had a “cleanliness clause” in his contract, meaning if he stepped out of line in the label’s eyes, his career would effectively be over. He also shared why he doesn’t talk about his sexuality publicly, “For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with. I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine.”
3.
Shares it all: Rihanna
In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive. Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit. That’s sexy to me. I work a lot, and I have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to being intimate, I like to feel like I’m somebody’s girl. I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes, whips and chains can be overly planned — you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs…I’d rather have him use his hands.”
4.
Prefers privacy: Billie Eilish
In an interview with Elle, Billie shared that because of her growing fame she’s endured so much scrutiny for what she wears, who she dates, “Or [her] sexuality.” She continued to call out the double standard between male and female celebrities, “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”
5.
Shares it all: Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy told Cosmopolitan that she and her husband John Legend are, in fact, members of the mile-high club. She shared, “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that. We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things. We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out!”
6.
Prefers privacy: Lili Reinhart
Back in 2020, when Lili’s quotes about her depression were taken out of context, she explained exactly why she rarely speaks about her relationships publicly: “I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private.”
7.
Shares it all: Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers
Both identify as polyamorous and have an open marriage. Bethany explained, “When we decided to get married, part of that was having the legal bond, being [a] family, knowing that we were going to be family with one another.” In 2021, Nico told the Call Her Daddy podcast that they were currently only having sex with each other, and only having sex to get pregnant. “I’m in this place now with sex where I think it’s f*cking stupid. I love sex, don’t get me wrong; it’s such a beautiful thing, it’s an extension of love. But from a physical standpoint, this idea of just, like, a quick fix — it’s like getting high. It’s like getting off. I’m just living in a different, higher chakra, so to speak, right now.”
8.
Prefers privacy: Taika Waititi
Last summer, after photos of Taika, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson kissing surfaced and nearly broke the internet, Taika was asked about the encounter. He simply said, “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”
9.
Shares it all: Will Smith
In his memoir, Will shared memories from the early days of dating his now wife Jada: “We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months. I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying.”
10.
Prefers privacy: Kerry Washington
In an interview with Ebony, she explained why she likes to keep her love life out of the tabloids: “At a certain point, I realized that living my relationship in the public eye didn’t work for me anymore, and I just stopped. I share a lot about my work, my lifestyle as well as my professional friendships. But I just don’t share things that involve my personal life.”
11.
Shares it all: Dolly Parton
Dolly explained that she and her husband Carl Thomas Dean have an open relationship: “If we cheat, we don’t know it, so if we do cheat, it’s very good for both us. I don’t want to know it, if he’s cheating on me. If I’m cheating on him, he wouldn’t want to know it. And if we do, if that’s what’s making it work, then that’s fine, too.”
12.
Prefers privacy: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
In her documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor shared, “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.” And in a recent interview with Elle, Joe explained why they’ve maintained this privacy: “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive…the more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”
13.
Shares it all: Lady Gaga
In an interview with Grazia, she said, “I didn’t lose my virginity until I was 17. But I have to say even then I wasn’t ready, and it was an absolutely terrible experience. It wasn’t good at all.” She continued to explain how her sex life has been throughout adulthood, “I have never not had safe sex; I have always asked a guy to be tested and to use protection, which was always my rule. Otherwise, you’re playing Russian Roulette. I never actually enjoyed sex until two years ago. It was a proper monogamous relationship in which I felt free enough to trust and I had enough self-love.”
14.
Prefers privacy: Ashton Kutcher
While reminiscing about his marriage to Mila Kunis in 2013, he shared, “You know, I’ve learned the hard way how valuable privacy is. And I’ve learned that there are a lot of things in your life that really benefit from being private. And relationships are one of them. And I am going to do everything in my power to have this relationship be private.”
15.
Shares it all: Jane Fonda
On The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet, Jane shared how her sex life has changed as she’s gotten older. “While I am quite flexible and I can kneel, [sex is] not quite as comfortable for me as it used to be before I had a fake knee. [I prefer to be] either lying down or sitting up on a couch with him coming on to me, no pun intended.”
16.
Prefers privacy: Kendall Jenner
Back in 2017, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I’m not marrying anyone; I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know? I think it’s something sacred.” She added, “It’s something between two people, and nobody else’s opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that’s probably going to cause us to break up. I’m doing my thing. I’m having fun. I’m being young.”
17.
Shares it all: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
On Dean’s podcast Daddy Issues, Tori revealed that in bed she’s an “aggressive bottom and very competitive.” She also talked about the time she “vajazzled” for her husband and he called it “the sexiest thing ever.” He also joked, “It can become a ‘choking hazard,’” as a means to explain why Tori didn’t do it more often.
18.
Prefers privacy: Vincent Kartheiser
In 2014, he told Vulture why he keeps his relationship with Alexis Bledel to himself: “It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is…profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”
19.
And finally, shares it all: Robin Thicke
When asked about what he was most likely to whisper into then-wife Paula Patton’s ear, he said “‘I can’t wait to get you home and love you up for two to three hours.'” He continued, “I like to try to get her into double-digit orgasms as much as possible. It doesn’t happen all the time, but when I’ve got my mojo and my swag, it happens. Every few months, it’s just like bam — repeated. Repeated! I like her to just be going crazy in the bedroom.”
Source link