Categories Celebrities 15 Famous Women Shared Their Abortion Stories, And Their Experiences Are Really, Really Eye-Opening Post author By Kayla Yandoli Post date May 6, 2022 No Comments on 15 Famous Women Shared Their Abortion Stories, And Their Experiences Are Really, Really Eye-Opening “I had an abortion in October [2021] while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood, where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.” —Phoebe Bridgers View Entire Post › Source link Related Tags abortion, experiences, Eyeopening, famous, Shared, Stories, women ← The Beatles song insired by a classic Disney film → Call of Duty®: Mobile Tournament Mode – A Guide to a New Competitive Proving Ground Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.