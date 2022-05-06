26 Celebs Who Got Engaged But Then Called It Quits Before The Wedding

In their documentary Dancing with the Devil, Lovato said, “I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to. … The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was.”

Ehrich claimed that he learned about their breakup “through a tabloid,” but People reported that “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”

At the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit in 2021, Lovato said, “In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself.”