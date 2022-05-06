Arnold fire: Firefighters scramble to scene after home ‘explodes’ in massive blaze

The incident took place on Friday evening causing appliances from Arnold, Stockhill and Carlton to rush to the scene. A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four appliances, one from Arnold, two from Stockhill and one from Carlton were there.”

According to a news report by Nottinghamshirelive, an anonymous neighbour said: “I didn’t see a thing the only information we got was from our neighbour that it had exploded in fire and then she called the fire brigade.”

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has diverted the 87 line both ways due to the incident after emergency services were called in to tackle the fire on Nottinghamshire street.

Another eyewitness told the publication: “It’s terrible bless them. You wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone. I noticed the traffic was going back when turned around. And then I saw it on Facebook.”

Other residents also voiced their worries about the fire.