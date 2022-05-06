Attendance Allowance eligibility explained – ‘Do not have to have someone caring for you’

Attendance Allowance provides financial support for Britons over the state pension age with a disability severe enough to require help from a third party. Despite the name, people do not actually need to have a carer or attendant when applying for Attendance Allowance, they just need to prove they require this type of care.

However, there is some fine print on these requirements that Britons should be aware of.

Usually Personal Independence Payments require Britons to be under state pension age, with Attendance Allowance filling the gap once people reach 66.

There are some cases where indefinite PIP awards may mean people can continue receiving their benefit long after reaching state pension age.

Both of these benefits require applicants to have a long-term health condition, illness or disability.

