B40 women sell eco-friendly products to earn income

SEVERAL women from PPR Lembah Subang have been trained to become entrepreneurs while preserving the environment at the same time.

They sell a range of refillable household cleaning products such as dishwashing and floor cleaning liquid, laundry detergent, handwash and hand sanitiser.

Upon being trained, they sell the products at KitarRefill Express kiosk at the NZX commercial centre located next to PPR Lembah Subang in Petaling Jaya.

The kiosk was launched by Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, who said the project was possible with initial funding and support from her office.

“Training, material and samples were sponsored by KitarRefill.

“The sales will supplement their income that has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is a meaningful extension from bringing your own bag for vegetables to now bringing your own bottles for cleaning products,” said Maria.

Among those involved is widow Noraishah, 54, who is excited to be part of the team as the project is in line with her values.

“I like this business because we use recycled bottles to fill up liquid detergent and other products.

“Reducing plastic waste is good for the environment,” she said, adding that KitarRefill had good products that were less harmful to the environment.

Noraishah said they also educate women in PPR flats to buy products with less plastic waste to protect the environment.

“I was also part of a music band that used recycled plastic items as musical instruments.

“I understand the need to have a sustainable environment and I teach other women all that I know on green living,” said Noraishah.

KitarRefill founder Clytia Wong was inspired to rope in B40 women to sell their products during the ‘white flag’ movement at the height of the movement control order.

The movement started when the needy hung white flags outside their homes seeking food aid.

“People were asking for food and cleaning items.

“I donated some of my cleaning products during the MCO.

“Now I want to teach people to earn a living.

“KitarRefill has products that are easy on the environment.

“For example you do not need too much foam in your detergent and soap.

“You also do not need fragrance in your dishwashing liquid as it is an added chemical.”

The KitarRefill Express kiosk by Women Entrepreneurs of Lembah Subang PPR 1 is located at PIUS, NZX commercial centre close to the Segi Fresh entrance.

It operates daily from 11am to 8pm.