We’re taking a look back at this week’s best discounts and offers that are all still available to purchase today, including the best prices we’ve ever seen on iPad mini 6 and iPad.
iPad mini 6
- What’s the deal? Take up to $109 off iPad mini 6
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
This week we saw the iPad mini 6 drop to a new record low price of $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. This was paired with another all-time low price drop for the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6, available for $539.99, down from $649.00.
10.2-Inch iPad
- What’s the deal? Take up to $50 off iPad
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
The entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad dropped to $309.00 this week, down from $329.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi tablet saw an even more drastic discount, available for $429.00, down from $479.00, and both of these iPads can be found on Amazon.
AirPods
- What’s the deal? Take $29 off AirPods 2
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
We saw the AirPods 2 return to their best price of 2022 this week, available for $99.99, down from $129.00. This is the model of the AirPods 2 that comes with the Wired Charging Case, and currently the cheapest entry point for a new model of the AirPods family.
Magic Keyboards
- What’s the deal? Take $50 off Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon took $50 off the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro this week, in both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch configurations. The 11-inch model is on sale for $249.00 and the 12.9-inch model is on sale for $299.00.
Satechi
- What’s the deal? Take 20% off Satechi Wireless Chargers
- Where can I get it? Satechi
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Over on Satechi, the retailer introduced a new sale that marked down select wireless chargers by 20 percent when using the coupon code MOTHER at checkout. This includes accessories for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more, with chargers starting at just $24.00.
If you’re on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
