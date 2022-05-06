Call of Duty®: Mobile Tournament Mode – A Guide to a New Competitive Proving Ground

Tournament Mode is run on a weekly reward cycle, and Crowns are king when it comes to earning Milestone rewards, a mix of weapons, Soldier Skill Skins, Crate Vouchers, and more.

Each week, your Crowns will count towards parallel Basic Milestone and a Premium Milestone reward tracks, similar to how Call of Duty Mobile’s Battle Pass system works. All players will receive the rewards in the Basic Milestone progression path, and can purchase access to the Premium Milestone reward track with COD Points.

In other words, those who keep playing Tournament Mode and winning matches during the week of play will earn more Crowns and, therefore, more rewards.

For the first two weeks of tournament play, competitors can earn the fiery Epic DL Q33 – Red Sprite in addition to Mega Crate Vouchers. With purchase of the Premium Milestone reward track, competitors will gain access to even more Mega Crate Vouchers, as well as the instant unlock of the Red Sprite camo for the Annihilator (Week One) and Shadow Blade (Week Two).

Whereas Milestone rewards are earned via cumulative crowns, the Tournament Leaderboard rewards are purely based on placement and number of wins compared to everyone else playing Tournaments.

Just by placing among the top 20% of all Call of Duty: Mobile Tournament Mode players, you will earn a dynamic frame for your profile.

The top 15% will earn that as well as a special character animation. Get to the top 10% to earn all the above rewards plus a special title.

This title gets upgraded for being among the Top 5%, Top 1%, and Top 1,000 in the Leaderboards… And beyond that is where your skills can earn you some COD Points.

The Top 100 players will earn all the above rewards – the frame, the animation, and the most honorable title version – as well as COD Points. This COD Point bonus is boosted significantly for being the #3, #2, and #1 tournament player in the world, as if being a top-three player in the world was not already a serious bragging right in of itself.