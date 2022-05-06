Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Guns We Hope to See

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a sequel to the 2019 reboot, has finally been announced. While official details are very limited since a proper reveal for the game has not yet taken place, there have been plenty of rumors about the heavily anticipated follow-up. From a focus on drug cartels to prominent roles for Task Force 141 veterans like Soap and Ghost, there is plenty to be excited about.

As is the case with any entry in the stories FPS franchise, a good gun lineup will be crucial to the success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Fortunately, Infinity Ward has plenty of guns it could make available in the game, with the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 serving as a perfect source of inspiration. Not only should the sequel bring back maps from the OG MW2 to capitalize on nostalgia, but several guns are a must-have.

Bringing Back MW2’s Most OP Guns





Those that experienced the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will likely remember that its appeal came from just how unbalanced it was. Nearly every weapon, perk, and gadget in the game was overpowered, making for a ridiculously fast-paced and arcadey experience. However, there were a handful of guns that stood above the rest, and these broken classics should absolutely feature in this year’s Call of Duty game.

Fortunately, two of the most recognizable MW2 weapons have leaked. According to reputable sources, both the Intervention and ACR will supposedly appear in the 2022 game, which is excellent news. Both weapons were among the very best options available to players. In the case of the ACR, the Assault Rifle had reliable damage with no recoil whatsoever, making it accurate no matter how far away players were when firing the gun. As for the Intervention, many fans will likely remember having quickscoping matches on Rust, with this Sniper Rifle’s design and sound becoming iconic through memes and montages.





The UMP 45 is another must-have, as this weapon dominated the SMG category. Similar to the ACR in the sense that it had no kick or bounce when being shot, anyone could dominate with this weapon. Its iron sights were strong as well, providing another strength. The fully automatic AA12 and the SPAS 12 are also must-haves, as is the Striker Shotgun. Further, the Desert Eagle is integral to the Modern Warfare series and needs to be included.

Akimbo Weapons Are a Must For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 changed the game with akimbo weapons, and while they have appeared in many Call of Duty titles over the years, they peaked in the original MW2. The feature elevated solid weapons to a point where they were just as broken as the ACR or Intervention, allowing them to compete and be viable.





Among the most beloved dual wield weapons are the Model 1887 and Ranger shotguns. While the latter decimated anything that came close, the double barrel style kept it somewhat balanced. However, the dual wield Models were bugged for several months, meaning that they did just as much damage from far away as they did up close. With large magazines, players could dual wield these Shotguns and get several kills before reloading, dropping foes even if they were on the other side of a map like Highrise. While the Models would absolutely need a nerf, their unforgettable reload animation and old school aesthetic makes them worthy of a comeback.





Both the G18 and Raffica machine pistols deserve to come back as well, and in their akimbo forms. While these guns would also need to be nerfed, like any other returning weapon from 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, they were incredibly satisfying to use. While there are many reasons that the first Modern Warfare 2 worked, ranging from a legendary campaign to a stellar Spec Ops mode, weapon variety was a major contributor to the game’s success. In the eyes of many series veterans, only the Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2 weapon lineups are on the same level as Modern Warfare 2’s, so the new game would be wise to bring a lot of that arsenal over to the modern engine.





Gimmick and Melee Weapons Should Be Included in MW2





While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019’s tone was serious, Infinity Ward should not be afraid to take some risks with the sequel. Taking inspiration from Treyarch to include some gimmick weapons like a crossbow or ballistic knife could be a wise idea, as it would open up a lot of potential for party games and custom matches. Beyond that, a variety of melee weapons would be a joy to see.

While there is no need to get as absurd as the mannequin arm that featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 did a good job of keeping things grounded while giving players several close quarters options. Weapons like the Kali Sticks proved to be a big hit in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer as well as Call of Duty: Warzone, so it would be great to see these making a return in the sequel. For players that enjoy the melee only style, having a multitude of options is important.

When it comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s weapon lineup, it is important for Infinity Ward to prioritize fun over everything else. While the original Modern Warfare 2 would likely be a lot more divisive today because of how unbalanced it was, it ranks highly on most Call of Duty tier lists because of how enjoyable its guns were to use. By bringing back many of those guns and introducing some unique weapons alongside them, the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could feature a crowd pleasing arsenal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in development.

