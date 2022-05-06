Cape Coral child buys supplies for shelter pets with the help of neighbors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You are never too old or too young to make a positive change in our community.

5 year-old Amelia from Cape Coral wanted to help shelter animals. So, she opened up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood.

She was just going to buy a few supplies for shelter pets. But thanks to her generous neighbors, she was able to go to Petco and buy two hundred fifty dollars worth of supplies.

Then she delivered them to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter where she got to meet a few of the animals she helped.