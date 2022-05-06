Categories
Pets

Cape Coral child buys supplies for shelter pets with the help of neighbors


CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You are never too old or too young to make a positive change in our community.

5 year-old Amelia from Cape Coral wanted to help shelter animals. So, she opened up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood.

She was just going to buy a few supplies for shelter pets.  But thanks to her generous neighbors, she was able to go to Petco and buy two hundred fifty dollars worth of supplies.

Then she delivered them to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter where she got to meet a few of the animals she helped.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.