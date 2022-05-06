Central Catholic boys tennis repeats as D-11 champs with win over Moravian Academy

Allentown Central Catholic No. 3 singles player Michael Zeller made a switch in strategies on Thursday at Lehigh University.

The change in philosophy helped the sophomore survive a battle of attrition against Moravian Academy’s Brian Yang 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and led the Vikings to a 3-2 victory over the Lions in the District 11 Class 2A championship match.

“I gave it all my first set, trying to hit winners the whole time. It didn’t work. I lost the first set 6-1,” Zeller said. “And I just thought to myself, I need to keep this in play, keep my team alive. I was able to finish it out.”

It was the second consecutive district title for Central Catholic. The Vikings defeated Moravian Academy last season in the semifinals to snap the Lions’ 11-year title reign.

Thursday’s victory for Zeller brought with it some pain for the sophomore.

“The last game before the switch, before I won it. The last shot I hit, I ripped like an inch of skin off my finger,” Zeller said.

The sophomore had a 4-1 lead in the deciding third set before Yang won the next two games. After the two each held serve, Zeller successfully served for the match and set off a championship celebration for the sixth-seeded Vikings.

“It was incredible,” Allentown Central Catholic Jared Smith said of Zeller’s performance. “We knew if he could keep the ball in play, drag the match out, get to a third set, it favored him heavily. That’s exactly what he did. He followed it to a T.”

“I told the guys, we’re never going to have one of the elite records in 2A,” Smith said. “We take our lumps against Parkland, Freedom, Liberty. We actually held our own against those teams this year. It prepared us heavily for this tournament. We got in, we took the 3-seed Bangor, the 2-seed Saucon and now the 1-seed Moravian. Those guys don’t play that level of competition throughout the year.”

Owen Wandalowski and Enzo Fantozzi gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead in the match with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Nabeel Rifai and Hunter Zicherman at No. 2 doubles.

Allentown Central Catholic’s Tim Spinosa posted a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles over Moravian Academy’s Will Menichelli to extend the team advantage to 2-0. The Vikings sophomore rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the second set.

“I’ve had to come back in a lot of matches this year,” Spinosa said. “I had faith in my game completely. I just knew I had him on the wire at some points. It was just about flipping the momentum, really.”

The Lions started to fight back when Okezue Bell and Kendall Bolden put together a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 victory over Central Catholic’s Jake Zeller and Dan Patruno at No. 1 doubles.

Ford Koch tied the match 2-2 for Moravian Academy by rallying for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 win over Charlie Long at No. 2 singles.

The top-seeded Lions ended their season with a 12-3 record.

Allentown Central Catholic, which improved to 12-7 on the season, moves into the first round of the state tournament with a matchup against the District 2 champion on May 17.

On Thursday, it was Michael Zeller who made sure another trip to states was possible for the Vikings.

“I was like, I can’t let these people down,” Zeller said of all eyes on him in the deciding match. “If I win, everyone is going to go crazy. That just drove me to win. Just for my team.”

