Covid: Three most common symptoms ‘lingering’ months after initial infection – new study

The study population included patients who were diagnosed with a documented case of COVID-19 in this time period and were under the care of a single primary care provider at an ambulatory clinic.

Among 80 patients who had documented COVID-19, three left the practice, two declined to participate in the study and three were deceased (two due to COVID-19 and one for other reasons).

Therefore, the study population constituted 72 patients. A questionnaire was mailed to all 72 patients to see how many of them had symptoms three months and beyond of having COVID-19 infection.

A chart review was conducted for the study participants to assess for “comorbid conditions” – health conditions that were considered conclusively high risk for acute COVID-19 infection by US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).