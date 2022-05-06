Dad of one of UK’s smallest babies was 46 times over drug-drive limit in fatal crash

Benjamin Teague, 26’s BMW hit a Volkswagen ID4 on the A5 between Potterspury and Paulerspury, in Northamptonshire, on August 2, killing passenger Annabelle Lovell, 18. Emergency services were unable to save the pair. The inquest into Ms Lovell’s death heard that Mr Teague had been drinking and smoking cannabis when the crash that claimed their lives happened.

They died less than two years after Mr Teague’s son Logan was born 11 weeks early on September 30, 2019 weighing just 1lb 8oz, making him one of the smallest babies in the UK.

He was tinier than his teddy bear at birth, and doctors placed him into a sandwich bag to keep him warm.

After nine weeks in hospital, Logan managed to be well enough to be allowed home with his family.

At the inquest at Northampton’s Guildhall, witnesses said Mr Teague was executing “highly dangerous manoeuvres” shortly before the crash, and overtook a van and a lorry at 100mph, before trying to overtake a row of three cars while on the wrong side of the road.

According to a post-mortem report, Mr Teague had a reading of 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood as well as 93.5mg of cannabis per 100 millilitres of blood – 46 times more than the drug-drive limit.

