David “Jordan” Lafollette, 35, of Glasgow, born Sept. 4, 1986, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Jordan attended Temple Hill Elementary then went on to Barren County Middle School before graduating from Glasgow High School class of 2006. After a childhood dream of becoming a truck driver, he attended driving school in Wisconsin and for the past 16 years he’s lived his dream. Jordan never met a stranger. He never hesitated to help people out. He made many friends across the United States, while driving his big truck and many close friends online, doing one of his favorite things, playing GTA5. He was adored by many. Jordan was a strong, independent man despite the unfair heartache during his journey here. He remained positive and kept his trust in God.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Bessie Lafollette; his maternal grandfather, Clarence Holmes; his maternal grandmother, Bessie “Granny” Holmes; and a stepsister, April Stephens.

Left to cherish his memory are two sons, Josh Bailey (Natalie) and Otto Atterberry of Glasgow; a daughter, Elizabeth Bowman (Nathan) of Upton; his mother, Tonnya (Holmes) Stephens, and his dad, David Stephens, of Glasgow; his father, David Lafollette (Sandra) of Elizabethtown; a sister, Heather Lafollette (Elijah) of Cave City; a brother, Joey “JoMichael” Priddy (Tommy) of Horse Cave; a stepbrother, Robert Phillips of Elizabethtown; a stepsister, Amber Smith (Joey) of Green County; his paternal grandfather, Harlis Lafollette of Hodgenville; along with several uncles, aunts, cousins and many church friends who were like family to him.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, May 7, at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow. Burial follows in Stephens Family Cemetery.

Visitation continues from 9 a.m. CDT until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.