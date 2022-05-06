DE lawmakers trying to protect the environment with the Green Amendment – 47abc

DELAWARE- Some lawmakers are trying to protect the first state’s natural resources for both the present, and the future.

If passed, the Green Amendment would add language to the state Constitution to conserve, protect, and maintain natural resources. One of the amendment’s sponsors said the update would make it clear that Delawareans have the right to a clean and healthy environment and that the State is upholding those rights.

“Right now, across the state there are families that are dealing with water coming through the pipes in their house that they can’t drink, that they can’t take showers with, and other neighborhoods are dealing with polluted air and soil,” Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, said. “So, I think it’s really past time that we get a bill like this passed.”

The sponsor of the amendment said in the next couple of weeks they will have a rally outside of Legislative Hall where Delawareans can come voice their support.

HB 220 hasn’t gotten a committee hearing yet in the House.