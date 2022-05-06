‘Don’t give personal information!’ Barclays urges customers to beware energy bills scam

Britons are currently experiencing a double whammy hit of rising inflation and energy bills which is putting pressure on households. As it stands, inflation currently sits at seven percent and energy bills are projected to increase by £693 for this year. Due to this, the UK is experiencing a cost of living crisis which the bank believes fraudsters are taking advantage of.

On its website, Barclays is sounding the alarm that potential scammers might impersonate real-life councils offering financial assistance to fool innocent people.

This comes in light of the Government’s recent council tax rebate scheme, which has seen households in tax bands A to D awarded £150 to address the cost of living crisis.

Furthermore, the Government has also announced £144million in additional discretionary funding for councils to help people who do not qualify for the rebate.

According to the bank, schemes such as the council tax rebate can be used to target vulnerable people for scams.

