Free play events for National Tennis Month

It’s National Tennis Month, and the Macon-Bibb Recreation Department’s Tennis Team is hosting numerous free events and clinics to get you into the swing of things. On Sunday, May 1, Mayor Lester Miller read a proclamation at the Randy Stephens Tennis Center (RSTC) encouraging everyone to get involved and learn to play. You can watch a video from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) here.

Free play days are planned at each Tennis Center throughout the month. Those days are May 8, 11, and 18. There’s also a Community Night Out planned for Wednesday, May 18. There’s a Social Mixer and Free Play at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center (3280 N. Ingle Place), and free play at the Randy Stephens Tennis Center (7035 Houston Road). Both events will take place from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Then on Thursday, May 26, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at RSTC, there will be a Parent/Child Mixer where families can come to learn and play together. Click here to follow the Randy Stephens Tennis Center on Facebook, and click here to follow the John Drew Smith Tennis Center.