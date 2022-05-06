From dog park to nursing home, here’s where to celebrate National Pet Week :: WRAL.com

Up to 85% of pet owners view their pets as part of the family. They treat them as beloved children or siblings, and their love runs just as deep. If you’re a pet owner, you likely feel the same way and want the best for your furriest family member.

Well, luckily national pet week is here! Until May 7, it’s all about celebrating pets and giving them a few special treats. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite ideas, so read on!

Support a pet in need

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day was on April 30, and pets across the country found new homes. But there are still millions of pets waiting for their forever families.

If you can take care of another pet in your home, this is the perfect week to support pet adoption by taking home a new pet and spoiling them rotten.

Check out Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, a local no-kill shelter, and either adopt a new pet or make a donation to pets in need. If you don’t have money to spare, you can donate old towels, blankets, or pet supplies to the shelter. Alternatively, you can donate your time by picking up a few volunteer shifts at the shelter to walk or socialize dogs.

Score deals on pet gifts

Amazon recently had a sale on pet products, and more local shops will be running sales throughout pet week so it’s a great time to support local businesses while keeping your pets happy.

You can also take advantage of these deals to stock up on basic care items and food at a discounted price.

Hit the dog park

If you have a dog who loves walking and playing, spend some time hitting the local dog parks.

A dog park provides a safe place for your pet to socialize and burn off a little extra energy. In addition, visiting the dog park or taking a long walk encourages you to get some exercise in so you can stay active too.

Pay the groomers a visit

Regular brushing can make your pet healthier by stimulating oil glands that keep their coat strong and shiny. In addition, it can prevent skin infections by clearing out dirt and debris from their fur. Your groomer will have some close, one-on-one time with your pet and can detect any early signs of a skin issue like bumps, irritation, or small bald patches.

Whether you have a dog, cat, rabbit, or other furry pet, grooming is the best form of proactive care you can provide. And as an added bonus, you’ll have to deal with less shedding around the house!

Visit a nursing home

Seniors who own pets are generally healthier than those who do not. Owning a pet can slow down dementia, encourage active lifestyles and regular exercise, and it can encourage senior citizens to stay social.

If your pet is up to date on their vaccinations and is gentle in temperament, it’s a great opportunity for you to bring your pet to a nursing home or retirement community. If your local senior home doesn’t allow visitors, consider bringing your pet to visit an ill or aging neighbor.

In this way, you can celebrate your pet by providing animal therapy to vulnerable members of the community.

Create a keepsake

Photos are a great way to immortalize your pets and build good memories with them. For national pet week, set up a fun photo shoot with the whole family or just your pet. You can choose either themed costumes or simple, natural photos that capture how much better your life is with a pet.

A photo shoot is also a great way to catalog the growth of your pet over time. Consider making your photo shoot an annual tradition to watch your family grow throughout the years.

You can also unleash your creative side and make some commemorative keepsakes. A clay pawprint or a personalized bandana is a great way to celebrate your pet while getting your kids involved in a fun activity.

Old dogs can learn new tricks

Teaching your pet a trick is not just a great way to impress others, but it also provides your pet with valuable mental stimulation. In fact, teaching your pet a new trick can stave off boredom and anxiety.

Both dogs and cats are able to learn new tricks with positive reinforcement, so it’s a great opportunity to work on their obedience while giving them the mental stimulation they need.

Revamp their collar

If your pet’s collar is looking a little ratty or their tag is worn out, consider getting a new one. Hit the pet store and pick a new collar that’s comfortable, fun, and fresh.

Then, you can create a new tag to make sure that all information is up to date and accurate just in case they get lost. This is also a good way to consider getting a microchip for your pet to ensure that they don’t get lost when they’re not wearing their collar.