Horoscope: Zodiac sign most likely to become billionaire should find ‘responsible partner’

New research from time2play analysed the shared traits of the world’s richest people and revealed the zodiac signs most likely to become a billionaire.

READ MORE: ‘They won’t come back’: How to remove dandelions from lawns

After analysing the common traits of the 50 richest people, the study concluded that Aries and Libra are the most common star signs amongst them.

Aries and Libra are therefore the zodiac signs best suited to becoming a billionaire.

The study also showed that 11 of the 50 richest people were born in October.

Also, five of the 50 richest people were born both in June and August.

Astrologer Kelli Fox explained Aries are good leaders and enjoy competition but are also impulsive and impatient.

DON’T MISS