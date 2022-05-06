Huge fire sends smoke billowing into sky as 50 firefighters tackle blaze – crews at scene

The emergency services were called to the scene on Padgets Lane from around 5.10am in the morning.

Images taken from the site show plumes of thick black smoke rising above nearby houses as police confirm the fire is inside a factory.

Locals were told to keep doors and windows closed as the fire took hold, with the fire service reportedly telling the BBC the fire started in a manufacturing business and spread to other units.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted: “We are aware that @HWFireControl are dealing with a significant fire on Padgets Lane #Redditch. Please avoid the area & those nearby should close windows and doors.”

Witness Al Jones told the BBC his “whole house shook and the dog started barking” shortly after the fire broke out.

