‘I’m swapping to Tesco!’ Aldi shoppers left outraged over ‘changes’ to nappies

Aldi has an award-winning baby range, consisting of nappies and wet wipes for little ones. Recently, the supermarket came under fire from shoppers who suggested their mamia wet wipes have changed – not only was there five less in a pack but complaints were made about the quality of the new biodegradable product. Now, parents and guardians are suggesting the nappies within the mamia range are less absorbent. So much so, shoppers are turning away from Aldi and looking to other supermarkets to purchase their nappies.
Alanna Erskine took to Aldi UK Shoppers Facebook group and asked: “Is anyone else finding that the nappies aren’t as absorbent as they used to be?
“I’ve used Aldi nappies for 2.5 yrs now & had no issues, three times in the last 24hrs my wee one has leaked through.”
The post gained a lot of comments from other parents who shared their experiences.
Kiri Duffy said: “Yes same here, never had any problems for a year with my little one then all of a sudden they leak constantly, I’ve sized up and that seems to help a bit but still not as good as they used to be.”
Alanna addressed the replies with: “Thanks lovely peoples! I never had an issue up until now – I know a lot of people aren’t impressed with the new wipes so was wondering if they had changed the nappies too.
“Think I’ll give the Tesco ones a try.”
When it comes to buying nappies, Aldi suggests: “As your baby starts to move their body shape changes and you may need to consider a smaller size to prevent leaks.”
The supermarket has a “handy size guide” for parents and guardians to ensure the right size nappy is chosen.
Aldi also claims babies can “go longer between changes” because of the high-absorbency material.
“Mamia’s Ultra Dry Air System™ keeps your baby comfortable, dry and happy for up to 12 hours – handy if you’re out and about or trying to get them to sleep through,” the description reads.
Aldi has not officially announced whether the quality of its nappies has changed.
