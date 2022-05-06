In a strong message, experts pick environment over devpt | Nagpur News – Times of India

Experts sharing their views at a panel discussion on ‘Environment vs Development’ held at Institution of Engineers on Friday

Nagpur: A panel discussion on ‘Environment vs Development’ held at the Institution of Engineers on Friday featured experts from various fields who shared their thoughts on the burning issue.

“We have just one planet. There’s no planet B,” said Dimpal Khilwani at the start of the programme.

In his address, Milind Pathak, director of Institution of Engineers, said, “Engineers are the growth engines of the environment.”

He also spoke about the Paryavaran Saathi Award which was given for the first time on ‘Environment Day’.

Sharad Paliwal, secretary of Swacch Association, gave a brief account about his organization. It deals with environment issues, waste management, education regarding hygiene and sanitation and sustainable goals, he said. Various programmes are conducted on leaf composting with NMC, waste management park at NERI, plantation behind Symbiosis, well water harvesting, design and composition of vermi compost for Balaji Temple. Sanitary napkin machines were installed at various schools and colleges, he said.

Vasudev Mishra, treasurer of Swacch Association welcomed the guests.

Ashutosh Paturkar started a panel discussion by asking questions to all the guests. Ramesh Daryapurkar, CEO of LARS Environment, was asked about clean water and clean air. Wilson Mathew, advocate of Bombay High Court, concluded his question on traditions and customs of Indian culture with the quote ‘The earth is green and beautiful and Allah has appointed you his stewards.’

Vipin Muddha, additional commissioner CMC, urged people to plant at least 5 trees in every house. Pradumna Sahastrabhojanee, conservation architect, compared development with disaster for the future generation, deprivation of growth and deceit for promoting structural development.

Tijender Sigh Rawal, CA, economist and author explained how development is causing gross environmental damage.

Justice (Retd) VS Sirpurkar said, “We should be duty oriented and not right oriented. The environment is becoming slow poison for human beings.”

Sanjay Arora, director, Shells Advt. Inc and author, spoke about his resolution to not drink water from plastic bottles and requested people to make this resolution a part of their life.

Gev Avari, ex-MP, exhorted people to save and worship water and air.

“Not only April 22 , but everyday should be ‘Earth Day’, he said.

Madhumita Chakrabutty & group performed a dance depicting the five elements of the earth.

Vasudev Mishra concluded the programme with a vote of thanks.

(Reporting by Kiran Israni)