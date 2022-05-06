Just Eat gets Pizza Domino’s trade

The food delivery app will be the only one to offer the pizzas, delivered by Domino’s drivers. The trial is being held at 10 London stores but will be extended to 106 sites.

Domino’s boss Dominic Paul said: “Our ambition is to consolidate our position as the nation’s favourite pizza brand and we believe the time is now right to see whether we can reach an even broader customer base.”

First-quarter sales rose 3.9 per cent, driven by a recovery in collection sales.

Mr Paul said its scale – it has over 1,200 UK and Ireland sites – and supply chain should keep a lid on prices.