Lavrov looks worried as he appears for first time since Putin forced into apology





Mr Lavrov on Friday attended a flower-laying ceremony in commemoration of former Soviet Union Foreign Ministry officials who died during World War Two. It is the first time the Russian Foreign Minister has broken cover following his remarks last Sunday claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, which sparked a furious reaction from Israel.

The appearance comes as Mr Lavrov has cancelled a planned trip to Tunisia next week. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday said that the Russian President had apologised for Mr Lavrov’s comments. Israel lambasted the Russian Foreign Minister this week for saying Hitler had Jewish roots, describing the remarks as an “unforgivable” falsehood that debased the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust. The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador and demanded an apology.

Mr Bennett said: “Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them. “The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people for political purposes must stop immediately.” Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, said the Russian Foreign Minister’s remarks were “an insult and a severe blow to the victims of the real Nazism”. Mr Lavrov made the comment last Sunday when asked why Russia said it needed to “denazify” Ukraine when Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish.

Russia’s Foreign Minister told Italy’s Rete 4 channel: “When they say ‘What sort of nazification is this if we are Jews’, well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing. “For a long time now we’ve been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves.” After his call with Putin on Thursday, Mr Bennett said he had accepted the apology and thanked the Russian leader for “clarifying his regard for the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust”. Israel has sought to keep good ties with Kyiv and Moscow, and has acted as an intermediary. Mr Lavrov was seen for the first time today since his controversial remarks on Hitler. However, he has cancelled a planned trip to Tunisia next week. The Kremlin on Friday declined to say whether Putin had apologised to Israel’s Prime Minister over Mr Lavrov’s comments. MORE TO FOLLOW