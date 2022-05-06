Lubbock officers honored for saving lives, going beyond the call of duty at annual ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Lubbock police gathered to honor a special group of officers on Friday, officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and protect those in harm’s way.

Some of the officers were recognized with the life-saving award.

Officer Paul Ochoa and Nathan Boyd responded to a shots fired call in December where they found a man with serious injuries.

LPD Public Information Officer Allison Matherly described the incident during the ceremony: “Officer Boyd, you quickly retrieved two chest seals to apply to the victim’s wound, while Officer Ochoa, you used a towel to hold pressure on the wound to prevent further blood loss.”

The officers were also able to point out the shooting suspect to a fellow officer who was able to take them into custody.

Officer Ochoa and Boyd said in situations like these, it’s a cool head that prevails.

“Got there, seen he had a hole in the front of his chest,” Boyd said. “He also had one in the back. We put chest seals on to stop the bleeding.”

“I was just focused wanting to help the guy out,” Ochoa said. “I don’t know, just no fear at that time. Just focused on helping that individual.”

“In the academy,” Boyd said, “they would talk about stress management and how to deal with stress when you’re under pressure like that. Reverting back to the medical treatment of tourniquets, chest seals and packing wounds.”

Three other officers were also given the life-saving award for their work in the line of duty.

In all, 11 officers were recognized individually, along with one honor guard unit.

That unit stood watch over SWAT Commander Josh Bartlett after he was killed by a suspect in a standoff in Levelland.

“Your work, not only at this specific time, but also consistently to ensure fallen officers are given the honors they deserve is commendable and shows your dedication above your everyday roles with the department. You are thanked for a job well done,” Matherly said.

