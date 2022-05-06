Men’s Tennis Announces Addition of Graduate Transfer Oscar Alvarez – Creighton University Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton men’s tennis head coach Tom Lilly announced the signing of Oscar Alvarez, who will join the Bluejay program for the 2022-23 season as a graduate transfer after completing his final semester this spring at Saint Louis.



The Mexico City, Mexico native posted 40 wins during his two seasons at Saint Louis, including a team-high 21 wins in 2020-21 as a junior, earning A-10 First Team All-Conference honors. Serving as co-captain for the Billikens this past season, Alvarez teamed up with Adam Behun to produce a team-best eight victories at the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. During his junior season, the duo recorded a 12-2 record in doubles play, leading their team to the Quarterfinals of the A-10 Championships for the first since 2018. Following his junior season, Alvarez was named to the A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll as well as being named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team.



Prior to arriving at Saint Louis, Alvarez spent two seasons at Presbyterian College where he combined for 34 victories. During the 2019-20 season, Alvarez posted a team-best seven singles victories, while his 11 combined victories were second most on the team. Alvarez was named to the Big South All-Conference Second Team following his freshman season, where he recorded a team-best 23 wins, including 12 during singles play. Alvarez teamed up with Daniel Stenger and claimed 10 of their 11 doubles victories at the No. 1 slot.



Alvarez concluded his junior career ranked as the No. 1 player in Mexico City and ranked as the No. 482 in the ITF junior rankings. He was a singles finalist in the IFT Copa Tampico as well as a singles semifinalist in the Christmas cup during his senior season at Instituto Ciencias de la Comunicacion high school. Alvarez closed his high school career with a Universal Tennis Rating of 12.3.



I’m excited to have Oscar join us next season,” said head coach Tom Lilly . “He has had a lot of experience playing against great players at the top of the Saint Louis singles and doubles line up and did amazing in the classroom as well. To add an Atlantic 10 All-Conference player and experience leading a collegiate team as their captain for two years while playing the top spot, can elevate us right away next year.”



Alvarez is the fourth newcomer for the 2022-23 season, as freshmen Zachary Kuo (Omaha, Neb.), Kirtan Patel (Ontario, Canada) and Yuma Daijima will also join the roster in the fall. The Bluejays will have six returners from this past season, including graduate student Casey Ross .

