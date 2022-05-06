Mum forced to give up job to care for autistic son due to transport issues

Samantha Bowe’s son Charlie, 12, has spent six months out of the classroom after leaving his previous secondary school, just weeks after joining Year 7. According to his family, staff at the school just couldn’t meet his needs.

However, despite leaving the school, Charlie technically remained on roll for several months afterwards. His last lesson there was in October and he had no work given to him at home. As Samantha, 32, explained when speaking to StokeOnTrent Live: “It was affecting his mental health. He was really upset.”

After lodging a special needs tribunal, she was relieved to be offered a place at Abbey Hill School in Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, where Charlie started last week.

“It’s the best place for him,” Samantha added.

Unfortunately, Samantha has been forced to give up her job so she can drive him from their home to the special school four miles away. She says Stoke-on-Trent City Council has refused to provide school transport. Instead, officials offered the family a personal budget of £15.38 a day to sort out taxi arrangements themselves.

“I started ringing round taxi services and they were all saying they couldn’t take him,” said Samantha.

“Either they didn’t do school runs, they were fully booked or they said he was too young to take without a chaperone.

“Even if they could have taken him, I was getting quotes off some of them of £50 a day.”